Hampton Inn proposed in Ashwaubenon near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s been tried before but the village of Ashwaubenon is poised to approve a new hotel just southeast of Lambeau Field.

“There are different hotels and tried to build in that area and different projects have fallen through,” said village president Mary Kardoskee.

It would be housed at 830 Morris Ave., between Holmgren Way and Oneida Street. Just another option for people looking to stay near the action.

“Lambeau has a lot of events, above and beyond the Packer games,” Kardoskee said.

The area is currently a gravel parking lot and warehouse building. There’s a retention pond sitting between what would be the new hotel and the current hotel to the east, Home2Suites. Plans call for that to be filled in. Both hotels are Hilton properties.

The hotel would be four stories tall and have 89 rooms. The plans also call for a pool, fitness center, meeting room, and a “lobby breakfast area.”







“It’s very exciting for the growth potential, what’s going on, there’s a lot of people that want to be down in this area and the families can all stay at the hotels,” added Kardoskee.

It’s one of several projects in the works, including several housing developments stretched across the village.

A touchdown for the village and the people that want to visit there.

The village is expected to approve the plan during a meeting Tuesday evening. Local 5 will keep you updated.