GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hampton Inn proposed in Ashwaubenon near Lambeau Field

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Hampton Inn is proposed for 830 Morris Ave., in Ashwaubenon. (Beechwood Development HANDOUT)

A Hampton Inn is proposed for 830 Morris Ave., in Ashwaubenon. (Beechwood Development HANDOUT)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s been tried before but the village of Ashwaubenon is poised to approve a new hotel just southeast of Lambeau Field.

“There are different hotels and tried to build in that area and different projects have fallen through,” said village president Mary Kardoskee.

It would be housed at 830 Morris Ave., between Holmgren Way and Oneida Street. Just another option for people looking to stay near the action.

“Lambeau has a lot of events, above and beyond the Packer games,” Kardoskee said.

The area is currently a gravel parking lot and warehouse building. There’s a retention pond sitting between what would be the new hotel and the current hotel to the east, Home2Suites. Plans call for that to be filled in. Both hotels are Hilton properties.

The hotel would be four stories tall and have 89 rooms. The plans also call for a pool, fitness center, meeting room, and a “lobby breakfast area.”

“It’s very exciting for the growth potential, what’s going on, there’s a lot of people that want to be down in this area and the families can all stay at the hotels,” added Kardoskee.

It’s one of several projects in the works, including several housing developments stretched across the village.

A touchdown for the village and the people that want to visit there.

The village is expected to approve the plan during a meeting Tuesday evening. Local 5 will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season