VERONA, Wis. (WFRV) – A handgun along with a 50-round magazine were seized during an OWI arrest in southcentral Wisconsin on September 1, leading to the arrest of both the driver and passenger.

According to the Verona Police Department, an officer who was patrolling the 200 block of East Verona Avenue reportedly smelled marijuana from a vehicle as it passed.

Around 3:10 a.m., the officer began following the vehicle when the driver turned into the parking lot of a closed business in the 100 block of North Main Street.

The officer stated that when the vehicle was pulled over, both the smell of marijuana and alcohol were reportedly evident. During the investigation, a handgun and a 50-round magazine were seized from the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Shantell Evans, was ultimately arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated – First Offense. Evans was also cited for Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, officers say.

The passenger, later identified as 23-year-old Ekiya Davis, was arrested for Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated and Felony Bail Jumping.

Both Evans and Davis are from Madison. No other information was provided.