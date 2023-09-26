APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday, officers from the Transportation Security Administration say they were able to prevent a handgun from getting on an airplane at the Appleton International Airport.

According to a release, the incident happened at 5:30 a.m. when a TSA officer spotted the handgun in an X-ray during a routine screening of carry-on luggage.

TSA officials say the handgun was loaded and they immediately alerted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

“When someone shows up with a firearm at the checkpoint, the conveyor belt is stopped until the police arrive and remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine to safely secure the weapon.Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern. Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay

Officials say this is the eighth firearm this year to be detected at the Appleton International Airport and the first since July, meanwhile only two firearms were detected at the airport throughout 2022.

TSA officials add that in addition to this incident, there have been multiple instances of firearms being improperly packed or undeclared in checked bags this year. Firearm violations, mistakes or not, can get passengers fines as high as $14,950.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage but must follow specific rules which include the firearm being unloaded and packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Firearm possession laws vary locally and by state. Travelers can find specific details about how to travel properly with a firearm on the TSA website.