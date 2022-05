Video of May 7, house fire in Kewaunee County. Courtesy of Local 5 viewer.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Kewaunee County on Saturday morning.

The Luxemburg Fire Department is responding to a house fire on AB south of CTY Trunk K, near Luxemburg.

Photo of May 7, house fire in Kewaunee County. Courtesy of Local 5 viewer.

Officials are blocking off roads in the area due to the incident.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.