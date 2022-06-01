WEDNESDAY 6/1/2022 6:25 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has given an update on the situation near John St. and Coolidge St.

Officers report the shelter in place order is lifted. They go on to explain the situation is resolved.

Local 5 called the department and they were unable to release any additional details.

WEDNESDAY 6/1/2022 5:40 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a Neenah Police Department Facebook post, there is an active incident near John Street and Coolidge Street.

The Neenah PD is asking residents to avoid this area.

They also ask that if you live within a one-block radius of the area, to shelter in place.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.