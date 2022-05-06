FRIDAY, 5/6/2022, 2:50 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has provided an update on the active situation that left at least one person shot in the downtown area.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, all downtown businesses can resume normal operations. The Sheboygan School District is planning to release students on time.

However, the suspect does remain at large and there will be an investigation and large law enforcement presence downtown.

The incident is believed to have taken place a short distance to the east of the bus transfer point.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.

Happening now: Active situation in downtown Sheboygan, person shot at bus stop

FRIDAY, 5/6/2022, 1:44 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is asking residents to avoid the bus transfer point in downtown Sheboygan after at least one person was shot.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, one person is known to have a gunshot and the extent of that person’s injuries is unknown. Downtown businesses and residents are asked to shelter in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-459-3333. There were no details provided on the exact location, just the bus transfer point in downtown Sheboygan.

Authorities say that more information will be provided at a later time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.