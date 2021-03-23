UPDATE: Package outside station does not have anything dangerous

TUESDAY 3/23/2021 12:08 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The package that was outside the Appleton Police Department station was determined to not have anything dangerous or illegal.

Update- the package @AppletonPD_WI has been determined to not have anything dangerous or illegal. Thank you for your patience. — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) March 23, 2021

ORIGINAL: HAPPENING NOW: Appleton PD investigating suspicious package outside station

TUESDAY 3/23/2021 11:33 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious package at the police station.

At this time traffic is closed on S. Elm Street between W. Lawrence and W. 8th St. Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

