FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Package outside station does not have anything dangerous

TUESDAY 3/23/2021 12:08 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The package that was outside the Appleton Police Department station was determined to not have anything dangerous or illegal.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: HAPPENING NOW: Appleton PD investigating suspicious package outside station

TUESDAY 3/23/2021 11:33 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious package at the police station.

At this time traffic is closed on S. Elm Street between W. Lawrence and W. 8th St. Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Stick with Local 5 for the latest on this incident both on air and online.

