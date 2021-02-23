FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Rounds found on N. Richmond St., traffic still blocked

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY, 2/23/2021 4:20 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have released more information regarding the shots fired incident in Appleton.

According to Officer Meghan Cash, police have found some rounds in the 1700 block of N. Richmond Street.

There were no damages or injuries.

Traffic at North Richmond St. is still blocked.

If anyone has any information you’re asked to contact the Appleton Police Department.

Original Story: HAPPENING NOW: Appleton Police investigating shots fired, avoid area

TUESDAY, 2/23/2021 03:07 p.m. 

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police are asking the public to avoid an area in the City of Appleton.

At this time they ask people use an alternative round while in the area of the 1700 N. Richmond Street.

Officers are investigating a possible shots fired incident.

Local 5 will keep you up to date on the latest information when it becomes available.

