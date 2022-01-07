UPDATE: Car crashes into power pole, W. Mason St. closed for several hours

FRIDAY 1/7/2022 4:11 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – W. Mason Street in Green Bay will remain closed until around 8 p.m. on Friday due to an afternoon crash.

Officers on the scene told Local 5 that a vehicle hit a power pole on Friday afternoon causing the road to temporarily close.

Crews are currently working to fix the power pole after having successfully removed the car from the scene. No injuries were reported.

FRIDAY 1/7/2022 3:36 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking everyone to avoid West Mason Street for a few hours.

According to the police department, they ask everyone to avoid the street from Ashland Ave. to 12th Ave.

Officers say a crash near W. Mason and 11th Ave has the street closed for an estimated five hours Friday.

Traffic driving west are asked to take a detour or alternate route until everything is cleared.

