GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Car crashes into power pole, W. Mason St. closed for several hours

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 1/7/2022 4:11 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – W. Mason Street in Green Bay will remain closed until around 8 p.m. on Friday due to an afternoon crash.

Officers on the scene told Local 5 that a vehicle hit a power pole on Friday afternoon causing the road to temporarily close.

Crews are currently working to fix the power pole after having successfully removed the car from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Original Story: HAPPENING NOW: Avoid stretch of W. Mason St., GB Police respond to crash

FRIDAY 1/7/2022 3:36 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking everyone to avoid West Mason Street for a few hours.

According to the police department, they ask everyone to avoid the street from Ashland Ave. to 12th Ave.

Officers say a crash near W. Mason and 11th Ave has the street closed for an estimated five hours Friday.

Traffic driving west are asked to take a detour or alternate route until everything is cleared.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom wrestling upsets No. 3 Winneconne

High School Hoops 1/6: FVL remains undefeated, Denmark handles Wrightstown

Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

Inside Skinny: Couple goes through 3 rental cars to make their first trip to Lambeau Field

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong