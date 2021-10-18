HAPPENING NOW: car accident on I-41 North, multiple officers on scene

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WRV)- Local Five is currently on the scene of a car accident off the I-41 North.

The accident occurred on Monday, October 18, near Freedom Road. The vehicle has rolled over, where smoke can been seen coming from the car.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of the accident at this moment. Currently Appleton Police, Fox Valley Metro, and Little Chute Fire Departments are all currently at the accident.

No official word has been given related to the number of injuries from the accident or its cause. Local Five will be following this story closely and update you as new information comes in.