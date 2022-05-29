ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 2,000 WPS customers in Brown County have lost power due to a Sunday afternoon crash.

According to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a crash occurred at the crossroads of Ashland Avenue Access road and Baeten Road.

An officer with the Ashwaubenon Public Safety told Local 5 that a vehicle hit a powerline in that area resulting in residents and businesses in the area losing power.

The Wisconsin Public Service reported that about 1700 customers lost power due to the outage. Crews say the outage could last until 10 p.m. but are working to restore power to residents sooner.

The outage also resulted in a few area traffic lights losing power.

Officers are not monitoring those areas at this time but have reportedly put four-way stop signs at all affected intersections for the time being.

For more information, visit the WPS Power Outage Map.