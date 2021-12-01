FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes open on WIS 47 at County JJ in Appleton, crash cleared

2:46 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 4:11 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

Original Story: HAPPENING NOW: Crash impacting traffic on WIS 47 at County JJ in Appleton

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 2:46 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving north/south on WIS 47 from County JJ to Evergreen Drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are blocked in both directions and will likely stay blocked for over two hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

