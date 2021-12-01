UPDATE: Lanes open on WIS 47 at County JJ in Appleton, crash cleared

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 4:11 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

WEDNESDAY 12/1/2021 2:46 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving north/south on WIS 47 from County JJ to Evergreen Drive.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are blocked in both directions and will likely stay blocked for over two hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

