UPDATE: East traveling lanes open, crash cleared on WIS 15 at I-41

FRIDAY 11/26/2021 5:05 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared and lanes are back open, reports WisDOT.

No news on if there were any injuries, but Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.

Original: HAPPENING NOW: Crash impacts drivers heading east on WIS 15 at I-41

FRIDAY 11/26/2021 4:30 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers traveling east on WIS 15 will need to keep an eye on traffic after a crash closes the right lane.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Outagamie County crash will take an estimated hour to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriffs Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

