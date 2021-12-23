UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 at off-ramp to Ballard Rd. in Outagamie Co., significant traffic remains

THURSDAY 12/23/2021 6:10 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash on I-41 at the off-ramp of Ballard Road is cleared, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

They say all ramps and lanes are back open. However, they point out significant traffic remains on I-41 driving south.

Original Story: HAPPENING NOW: Crash impacts I-41 at off-ramp to Ballard Rd. in Outagamie Co.

THURSDAY 12/23/2021 5:29 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving south on I-41 at the off-ramp to Ballard Road.

Additionally, lanes on WIS 441 going north, where traffic goes toward I-41 south, are also closed.

According to WisDOT, all lanes going south on I-41 are also blocked. They say the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. and will likely take two hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.