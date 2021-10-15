UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 at County S, lanes back open

FRIDAY 10/15/2021 5:00 p.m.

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

FRIDAY 10/15/2021 4:01 p.m.

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving north on I-41 at County S and Freedom Road. Specifically, transportation officials report the left lane is closed.

According to WisDOT, they estimate it will likely take one hour to clear.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

