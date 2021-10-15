GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-41 at County S, lanes back open

FRIDAY 10/15/2021 5:00 p.m.

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

HAPPENING NOW: Crash impacts traffic on I-41 at County S

FRIDAY 10/15/2021 4:01 p.m.

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting traffic driving north on I-41 at County S and Freedom Road. Specifically, transportation officials report the left lane is closed.

According to WisDOT, they estimate it will likely take one hour to clear.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

