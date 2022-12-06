TUESDAY, 12/6/2022, 6:24 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists.

There still is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details emerge.

TUESDAY, 12/6/2022, 5:47 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Winnebago County on I-41.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on I-41 northbound at the US 10/441 westbound ramp in Fox Crossing, and the two left lanes are blocked as a result.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and working to clear the incident as soon as possible. WisDOT estimates it will take around two hours to clear.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries as a result. This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is given.