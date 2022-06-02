THURSDAY, 6/2/2022M 3:25 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update regarding the crash on I-43 for traffic heading north in the City of Green Bay.

According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and the left lane has reopened.

HAPPENING NOW: Crash on I-43 NB closes left lane in Brown County

THURSDAY, 6/2/2022, 3:00 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-43 for traffic heading north has closed off the left lane at mile marker 188.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. and should take around 2 hours to clear.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash and Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.