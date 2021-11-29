UPDATE: Traffic appears to be moving again on I-41 following weather delays

MONDAY 11/29/21 4:50 p.m.

(WFRV)- According to the Wisconsin DOT, the traffic delays on the I-41 appear to be clearing up on Monday, November 29.

Delays heading in both the South and Northbound directions were believed to be caused by the new winter weather, and potentially a car on the side of the road.

Local Law Enforcement shared reminders that drivers should be wary of the changing weather and its impact on their commutes. The Green Bay Police wants drivers to be wary of roads becoming more slippery with the recent snowfall and cooler temperatures.

MONDAY 11/29/21 3:30 p.m.

(WFRV)- Drivers should be aware of potential delays if they are traveling on the I-41, both the North and Southbound lanes.

Recent weather conditions are causing delays as of Monday, November 29.

According to the 511 websites, there are traffic delays on the highway heading in either direction, near Scheuring Road and Larry Lane. This is slower traffic is believed to be due to the weather and potentially a car is on the side of the road, causing delays.

Green Bay Police are warning drivers that roads are becoming slippery with the winter weather and should use caution while driving.

