HAPPENING NOW: EAA cancels events early as storm looms on the horizon

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – EAA has announced they will be closing most AirVenture Oshkosh operations at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, this decision was made after the National Weather Service in Green Bay informed EAA of a significant storm threat beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Central Time.

Operations affected by the storm include:

The afternoon air show will end at 5 p.m.

No evening programming Wednesday, including the night air show, Theater in the Woods, and Fly-In Theater.

Transportation systems will continue to operate as long as weather conditions allow.

Exhibit buildings, restaurants, and other services will close at 5 p.m.

EAA says they have plans for the airport to reopen for departures at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. or as long as it is practical. They remind pilots who have an aircraft remaining at Wittman Regional Airport to check their tiedowns so they are secure.

Staff says they will continue to monitor conditions and alert people who are camping on the grounds as to any additional details as necessary.

AirVenture plans to honor canceled Wednesday wristbands for admission on Thursday, July 29. Those Wednesday wristbands will be exchanged for Thursday wristbands at all admission gates.

The night air show has been rescheduled for Thursday evening, July 29.