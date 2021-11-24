FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 57 in Calumet Co. back open after fire impacts traffic

WEDNESDAY 11/24/2021 5:15 p.m.

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic are back open, earlier than originally estimated.

HAPPENING NOW: Fire impacts all lanes on WIS 57 in Calumet Co.

WEDNESDAY 11/24/2021 5:00 p.m.

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A grass fire is impacting traffic on HWY 57 from Peik Rd. to Killsnake Rd. near Chilton.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic will be closed for an estimated two hours.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

LOCKER ROOM: Recapping Packers vs Vikings