BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have told Local 5 News that the fire in Brown County is under control.

According to officials, the fire is a scheduled burn and is a non-emergency fire.

HAPPENING NOW: Fire in Brown County, multiple crews responding

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews are battling a fire on Highway 29 in Brown County across the street from the Emanuel Church.

The fire is just west of South County Road P in the Town of Eaton. Multiple fire engines have been called to the scene and are working to extinguish the fire.

Few details have been released about the incident at this time. Those traveling on Highway 29 should avoid the area if possible.

Stick with Local 5 News as we work to learn more about the fire.

This is a developing story…