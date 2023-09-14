THURSDAY, 09/14/2023, 4:36 p.m.

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Village of Pulaski are on the scene working on a fire incident that has closed multiple businesses and roads.

According to the Village of Pulaski Police Department, the 100 block of West Pulaski Street and the 100 block of South St. Augustine Street is temporarily closed due to a fire incident.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while crews work on the scene.

Details are scarce at this time, but Local 5 News is working to learn more about the incident.

Local 5 News has a photojournalist en route to the scene.