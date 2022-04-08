DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has broken out on the 800 block of South 6th Street in De Pere on Friday.

Officials say the fire started in a detached garage from a wood stove and began spreading to the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they reached the house.

According to fire officials, the garage is a complete loss but the house is stable. There were no reports of injury and everyone was evacuated safely.

De Pere Fire Department was assisted by Ashwaubenon and Lawrence Fire Department in helping combat the flames.

