GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

HAPPENING NOW: First responders at Baird St and University Ave in Green Bay, one arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- First responders are currently at the intersection of University Avenue and Baird Street right outside Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Members from the Green Bay Police Department and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call on Tuesday, September 28.

The photos above were collected by Local Five’s Connie Fellman

According to Green Bay Police, there was an accident in the area and an individual was arrested. A Local Five report is at the scene.

Local Five will update this article as new details become available to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record