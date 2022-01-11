GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

HAPPENING NOW: First responders on scene of “incident” in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, January 11, multiple first responders are at the intersection of Humboldt Road and University Avenue.

Currently on-scene are Green Bay Police, Green Bay Metro Fire, and members of Wisconsin Public Service. (WPS)

Local Five reached out to Authorities who confirmed that Law Enforcement are responding to an “incident” but did not confirm any details regarding the purpose at this time.

Local Five’s Cierra Ivey was able to capture footage from the intersection on the east side of the city.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story when new details emerge.

