HAPPENING NOW: Gas leak in Fond du Lac, residents evacuated, repairs are ongoing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents and businesses have been evacuated due to a gas leak in Fond du Lac Monday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, they were dispatched to the intersection of Doty and Arndt Street after contractors working in the area hit a gas line. Crews evacuated nearby homes and businesses and activated their Code Red system to alert residents.

Alliant Energy arrived on the scene and continue to work on fixing the leak and some electricity in the area has been interrupted as a precaution while repairs are being made.

Fond du Lac Police are also in a 4-block radius to reduce vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

This is an ongoing incident at this time, Local 5 will update you when the latest information is received.