TUESDAY, 11/29/2022, 6:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The gas leak in Green Bay is still active at this time. However, Brown County Emergency Management (BCEM) did issue a statement pertaining to why multiple counties received the emergency alert.

According to BCEM, an emergency IPAWS alert was sent out this evening to a very specific mapped area in their CodeRED software (only 10-15 houses).

The 911 Center then received calls from all over Brown County stating people received the alert, so the alert was then canceled.

“We have already reached out to Wisconsin Emergency Management to see if we can get answers as to why the software failed in this manner. Thank you for understanding.”

No further information was provided, and crews remain on the scene dealing with the active gas leak.

TUESDAY, 11/29/2022, 5:45 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is reporting an active gas leak at a residence on the 500 block of Edgewood Drive in the city of Green Bay.

Those who reside on the 500 block of Edgewood Drive are being asked to evacuate immediately for their safety. This means all people and pets.

Officers say that they will update the public when it is safe to return to their homes. There is no immediate danger to the general public at this time.

Many residents were startled when an emergency alert came in, and some in Outagamie County even received said message.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says their 911 center “is being flooded with calls from folks in Outagamie County who received this alert.”

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.