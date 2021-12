OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department is reporting crews are working on a gas leak, as of around 5 p.m.

According to a tweet from their account, crews say the leak is near Moreland St. and Westfield Ave.

They ask everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Oshkosh firefighters say homes in the neighborhood will have limited access.

