HAPPENING NOW: GB Metro Fire battle house fire, areas around S. Ashland Ave and W. Mason St. closed to traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police are asking the public to avoid the area of S. Ashland Ave and W. Mason St. due to a fire.

According to police, around 3:40 p.m., police and the Fire Department are currently on the scene of a fire in the 700 block of S. Ashland Ave. North and Southbound lanes of S. Ashland Ave between W. Mason Street and 3rd Street are closed at this time.

At this time the incident is very active.

Initial reports are no injuries and all occupants are safely out of the home.

