GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

HAPPENING NOW: Green Bay Metro Fire responds to fire on Bay Beach Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Green Bay Metro Fire Department is responding to a fire on Tuesday, October 12.

Both the Fire Department and Green Bay Police are on scene at the incident located on the East side of Green Bay.

Local Five spoke with first responders on the scene as they explained the fire is located at 701 Bay Beach Road. Officers with the Green Bay Police Department stated that Quincy Street is currently blocked off from Radisson Street to Bay Beach Road.

No additional information was released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details emerge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the game vs Bears

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Inside Skinny: Packers Salute to Troops Flag Football

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win vs Bengals

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg