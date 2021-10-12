HAPPENING NOW: Green Bay Metro Fire responds to fire on Bay Beach Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Green Bay Metro Fire Department is responding to a fire on Tuesday, October 12.

Both the Fire Department and Green Bay Police are on scene at the incident located on the East side of Green Bay.

Local Five spoke with first responders on the scene as they explained the fire is located at 701 Bay Beach Road. Officers with the Green Bay Police Department stated that Quincy Street is currently blocked off from Radisson Street to Bay Beach Road.

No additional information was released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details emerge.