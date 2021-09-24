UPDATE: Traffic lights on Mason St. and Military Ave. repaired

FRIDAY 9/24/2021 5:03 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The traffic lights on Mason Street and Military Avenue have been repaired.

Shortly after the Green Bay Police Department announced the traffic lights on Mason Street and Military Avenue in Green Bay were experiencing a malfunction, they reported that the traffic lights were repaired.

Original Story: Green Bay P.D.: Traffic light malfunction, avoid Mason St. and Military Ave.

FRIDAY 9/24/2021 4:38 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid Mason Street and Military Avenue due to a traffic light malfunction that occurred on Friday afternoon.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, traffic lights on Mason Street and Military Avenue, located on the city’s west side, are reportedly stuck flashing red at the intersection resulting in delays and ‘heavy congestion’.

The Department says they are actively working with the Green Bay Department of Public Works to repair the problem, but in the meantime, residents are asked to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

If an alternative route is not possible, officials are reminding residents that traffic lights displaying a flashing red light are to be treated as a 4-way stop sign.

There is currently no timeframe on when the issue will be resolved.