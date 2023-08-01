Updated: Aug 1, 2023 / 05:16 PM CDT

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have confirmed the incident in Grand Chute was an officer-involved shooting that left one subject injured at the scene.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Grand Chute Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a residence on the 3000 block of West Lawrence Street.

While attempting to serve the arrest warrant, officials say that the officers encountered an “unknown situation,” which resulted in law enforcement officers shooting their firearms.

Authorities confirm that a subject was injured during the situation and is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

The 3000 block of West Lawrence Street is expected to be closed off for the next several hours while the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.

