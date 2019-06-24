HAPPENING NOW: Historic Granary begins trek to original location

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Historic Grain Elevator is once again on the move across the Oregon Street Bridge as it returns to its original location.

In March of 2018, the granary was moved by the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society to avoid a raze order by the Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief, who believed the building was a hazard and should’ve been torn down. Less than a year later, the city’s common council voted to accept a $1.2 million gift to move the granary back across the bridge and finish restoration efforts, setting the stage for Monday’s big move.

The Granary began its return journey at 4 a.m. on Monday, June 24 and is expected to be in place by noon.