UPDATE: Scene cleared on E. Mason Street in Green Bay

An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect fact regarding a car being stolen at the scene. The error has been corrected.

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 4:56 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Traffic is moving again on E. Mason Street following an incident on Tuesday, October 12.

Green Bay Police and Green Bay Metro Fire were on scene handling the situation.

Bystanders explained to Local Five that a man darted into the road between Irwin Avenue and Baird Street where they were hit by a truck.

First responders have cleared the scene as of now.

Local Five will update this story as new details become available.

HAPPENING NOW: Incident on E. Mason St causing major traffic delays in Green Bay

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 4:18 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- First responders are on the scene of an incident that occurred on Tuesday, October 12.

Both Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Police are on scene on E. Mason Street, near Baird Street.

Local Five is on the scene of the incident which has caused traffic to be backed up on E. Mason Street all the way to S. Roosevelt Street.

Local Five’s David Lee acquired photos along E. Mason Street where the incident occurred.

A witness at the scene of the incident told Local Five that a man darted into the road between Irwin Avenue and Baird Street. The man is described to have been hit by a truck.

Local Five will update this story as new information becomes available.