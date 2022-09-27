TUESDAY 9/27/2022 5:20 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m.

There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local 5 will update this article if more information is released.

Original: Lanes closed on US 10 in Winnebago County after crash

TUESDAY 9/27/2022 5:09 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on US 10 for traffic heading east in Winnebago County.

According to WisDOT, the crash on US 10 eastbound at I-41 has the two left lanes blocked off to motorists traveling in the area.

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. and is expected to take around one hour to clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and handling the crash. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.