UPDATE: Police presence was for bomb threat at Lourdes Middle/High School

TUESDAY 3/9/2021 12:56 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The large police presence at Witzel Avenue and Sawyer Street was the cause of a written bomb threat found in a school restroom.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, they were notified by staff at Lourdes Middle/High School that a note saying there was a bomb hidden in the school was found in a restroom.

Students and the majority of staff were evacuated while officers and some Lourdes staff checked the building for anything suspicious.

No explosive materials in the school were located and students and staff were allowed back into the building, says the Oshkosh Police Department.

Authorities say the building was finished being checked by 12:30 p.m. and no one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone who has any information on the incident to contact them at 920-236-5700.

HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence at Oshkosh intersection, avoid the area

TUESDAY 3/9/2021 12:02 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently asking for people to avoid an area of town due to an incident.

They are currently on scene investigating an incident near the intersection of Witzel Avenue and Sawyer St.

There is a large police presence at this time and they ask you avoid the area until further notice.