MONDAY, 10/17/2022, 7:04 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street.

At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.

The victim is a 5-year-old child who was transported to a local hospital. The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

“We are still at the beginning of what will be a very detailed investigation,” said Chief Davis. “We are committed in this case to get to the bottom of it.”

GBPD is seeking one person of interest at this time. The person was described to be driving the vehicle of a dark green Mercury Milan, which is a small sedan. Nobody is in custody at this time.

Anybody with information on the vehicle or on the incident is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department immediately.

Local 5 News will continue to update this developing story.

HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence in Green Bay

MONDAY, 10/17/2022, 5:40 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence can be seen on Amy Street near an apartment complex in the city of Green Bay.

Local 5 News is on the scene as members from the Green Bay Police Department are actively working.

There is no information available pertaining to what the situation entails but as soon as more details emerge, Local 5 News will update this.

Those near the area should avoid Amy Street.