MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Marinette Police Department is currently working on a situation on the 1500 block of Main Street.

According to a Facebook post, the incident involves a large police presence, and authorities will be working for an indefinite amount of time.

Police say that there is no immediate danger to the public, but officers are asking residents to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Local 5 News did reach out to the Marinette Police Department, who said they are actively investigating and a press release with more information is forthcoming.

This is a developing story and Local 5 News will update this when more information is given.