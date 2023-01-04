GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area.

Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.

Authorities say that roads will be closed and traffic will be diverted to other streets and more information will be provided at a ‘later time.’

The current police presence that began around 10 a.m. is believed to be related to the December 20 shooting on Smith Street that left three people injured, authorities say.

For now, not much of the incident is known but Local 5 will provide updates on the situation if new details become available.