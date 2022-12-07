WEDNESDAY, 12/7/2022, 1:46 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting law enforcement activity on Wisconsin Highway 29 in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, all eastbound lanes are blocked because of the incident, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is on the scene.

Authorities report that the incident is on Wisconsin Highway 29 at County FF and began around 1:30 p.m. in the city of Green Bay.

There is no information regarding what the incident is or why law enforcement is on the scene. Stick with Local 5 News as we’ll continue to monitor this developing story.