HAPPENING NOW: Leo Frigo Tower Dr. Bridge shut down, law enforcement inspect bridge integrity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have shut down both the north and south lanes of the I-43 Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge.

According to a release, officers say the closure was because of a citizen’s complaint of a suspicious bump at the crest of the bridge in a southbound lane.

Officers confirm the Brown Co. Hwy Dept. and the WisDOT are notified and on scene inspecting the bridge as a precautionary measure.

WisDOT reports the closure may take an estimated two hours until traffic can use all of the lanes again. They say the closure happened around 5 p.m. Thursday.

In the release, it says northbound I-43 is closed between exits 187 and 189.

Officers say all traffic should take exit 187 (webster Ave.), turn left on Webster, drive to WIS 54 / WIS 57, turn right on WIS 54 / WIS 57, drive to US 141, turn right on US 141, and drive to Atkinson Dr. Later turning right on Atkinson and driving to northbound I-43.

Southbound I-43 is also closed and officers say traffic can be diverted to exit 189 (Atkinson Drive), turn right on Atkinson Dr., left on Velp Ave., south on N. Broadway, left on Walnut St., left on WIS 54/57, left on N. Webster Ave. to Exit 187 (Webster Ave) to southbound I-43.