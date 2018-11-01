Reports of Missing Gun Leads to Temporary Lockdown at Oshkosh School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Oshkosh Police is investigating an incident involving a student at Oshkosh North High School.
OPD says they received information from a school counselor of a North High School student that there had been an incident in the Town of Oshkosh.
This incident, according to those involved, included the North High School student and a gun.
OPD was told the student entered the North High School grounds and that a gun may possibly be missing from the student’s home.
As a result, the school was placed in a hard lockdown around 9:20 a.m. as a precaution.
Police say the student was found off school grounds by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
There is no danger to the public and no one was injured.
At around 10:15 AM, the Oshkosh Police Department told North High school that the situation was resolved.
The lockdown was then lifted.
A news conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.
Local 5 will update you on-air at noon.
More Stories
-
More than 70 veterans along with former Packers players landed from…
-
5 Critical Questions: State Senate District 19 Race
-
The amount of prescriptions for opioids has gone down by 32% over…