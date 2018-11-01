Local News

Reports of Missing Gun Leads to Temporary Lockdown at Oshkosh School

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 11:20 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 11:48 AM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Oshkosh Police is investigating an incident involving a student at Oshkosh North High School.

OPD says they received information from a school counselor of a North High School student that there had been an incident in the Town of Oshkosh.

This incident, according to those involved, included the North High School student and a gun.

OPD was told the student entered the North High School grounds and that a gun may possibly be missing from the student’s home.

As a result, the school was placed in a hard lockdown around 9:20 a.m. as a precaution.

Police say the student was found off school grounds by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

There is no danger to the public and no one was injured.

At around 10:15 AM, the Oshkosh Police Department told North High school that the situation was resolved.

The lockdown was then lifted.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

Local 5 will update you on-air at noon.

 

 

