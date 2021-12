COLEMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes north and southbound lanes on US 141 at the railroad crossing in Marinette County are closed due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the crash happened on US 141, just south of WIS 64 at the railroad crossings.

They estimate the road will be closed for over two hours. Alternate routes – Southbound: west on WIS 64 to BUS US 141, south back to US 141. Reverse for northbound.