UPDATE: Agent shot, wounded in Racine is in stable condition

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 11:42 a.m.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a federal agent who was shot while working with other law enforcement agencies in Racine is in stable condition.

Racine police say the agent was shot and wounded during a “multi-jurisdictional” operation Wednesday morning.

At least one report says the agent was helping to serve a search warrant on Racine’s south side.

Authorities earlier advised residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes. No other details were released.

WEDNESDAY 10/6/2021 10:13 a.m.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a U.S. marshal was shot and wounded in Racine Wednesday morning.

WTMJ-TV reports the officer was shot in the shoulder while serving a warrant on the south side of Racine. Local officers were assisting in serving the warrant.

Police sent out a message to residents living nearby to remain in their homes until the situation is resolved. The incident happened in the area of Sovereign Drive and Biscayne Avenue.

Officials say neighbors will be notified when it is safe to leave their homes.

No other details were released. There’s no immediate word on the officer’s condition.

