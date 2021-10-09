FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

HAPPENING NOW: Oshkosh police close Ohio St. and W. 20th Ave., investigating accident

Local News

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Police Officers are asking the public to stay away from select roads as they investigate an accident.

According to a release, the Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and OPD Detectives are currently investigating on Ohio Street and W. 20th Avenue.

Officers say the following roads are closed:

  • Roadway on W. 20th Avenue between Hubbard Street and Simpson Avenue.
  • 1900 block of Ohio Street.

Department officials ask everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

