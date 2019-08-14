UPDATE: Teenager in custody after stealing vehicle, leading officers to campground

WEDNESDAY 8/14/19 12:07 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager is in custody after stealing a vehicle and evading almost 10 law enforcement agencies Wednesday morning.

Officials say a Buick Verano was reported stolen from Little Chute around 7 a.m.

With the assistance of On-Star, law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle in the area of Interstate 41 and County Road U in Kaukauna.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped off. On-Star was then able to disable the vehicle which turned off of County Road U into the Apple Creek Campground in Wrightstown.

The vehicle was then stopped in the playground area at the campground.

Officials say the 17-year-old driver was taken into custody.

No one was injured during this incident.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Grand Chute Police Department, Kaukauna Police Department, Village of Wrightstown Police Department, Village of Hobart/Lawrence Police Department and Brown County Rescue.

Original Story: Police presence at Apple Creek Campground

WEDNESDAY 8/14/19 9:58 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — There was a large police presence at Apple Creek Campground in De Pere Wednesday morning.

One camper reported that a car slowly crept into the campground around 9 a.m. while being tailed by several police vehicles. “It reminded me of O.J.,” the camper told Local 5.

Although an ambulance was seen carrying a passenger away from the campground, authorities say no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police say the suspect is in custody and that more information will be released soon.

Local 5 is working with local authorities to confirm some of the reports campers have told us in-person and on the WFRV facebook page.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.

Apple Creek Campground had a bit of a rude awakening (~9am) when a car slowly creeped through tailed by several police vehicles. “It reminded me of O.J.,” said one camper. No reported injuries; suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/XVv4YXvBOR — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) August 14, 2019