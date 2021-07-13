HAPPENING NOW: Police presence at gas station in Racine County, reports of shooting

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin are responding to a situation at a gas station amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center in Franksville, about 22 miles south of Milwaukee.

Police and sheriff’s officials in Racine County said they had no immediate information to release.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has the exit to County K from I-41/94 North closed due to the incident.

There is no further information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.