UPDATE: Authorities asking suspect to come out with hands in the air

THURSDAY 7/22/2021 7:15 a.m.

(WFRV) – Authorities at the MTC Pawn & Gun store are asking a possible burglary suspect to come out of the building.

According to crews on the scene, authorities are trying to speak with the suspect through a microphone.

The BearCat vehicle is on scene. Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Howard Police are handling the situation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.

ORIGINAL: HAPPENING NOW: Police presence at Green Bay business for possible burglary

THURSDAY 7/22/2021 6:52 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a police presence at a business in Green Bay for a possible burglary incident.

Authorities are at a location on the 2000 block of Badgerland Drive at MTC Pawn & Gun for a possible burglary.

K9 units are on the scene to assist authorities. Howard Police Department and Brown County Sheriffs are on the scene. The perimeter is reportedly shut off, but the roads are open.

The BearCat vehicle is on scene as well.

Local 5 has a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information is provided.