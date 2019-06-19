UPDATE: Shooting suspect has turned himself in

Shooting suspect has turned himself in

THURSDAY 6/20/19 12:15 p.m.

Ashwaubenon Police say Leonel Vasquez Mesa has turned himself in and is currently in custody at Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

Man identified in Ashwaubenon shooting, Police looking for second suspect

THURSDAY 6/20/19 10:18 a.m.

Ashwaubenon Public Saftey has identified 19-year-old Carlos Romero-Ahumada of Green Bay as the man connected to a shooting at Microtel Inn and Suites.

Carlos Romero-Ahumada

Police say Romero-Ahumada was booked into the Brown County Jail with charges referred to the District Attorney’s Office of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide as a party to the crime, Aggravated Battery as Party to the crime, Armed Robbery and Theft.

Authorities are also seeking information on the whereabouts of Leonel Vasquez-Meza, a 20-year-old Green Bay man.

Leonel Vasquez-Meza

He is described as 5’8” tall, 138 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Vasquez-Mesa is considered Armed and Dangerous.

If you see Vasquez-Meza, you are asked to call 911 immediately. If you have information on where Vasquez-Meza may be please contact Ashwaubenon Police at (920) 492-2995 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward contact CrimeStoppers at (920) 432-STOP, www.432STOP.com or via the P3 app.

Multiple suspects in custody in connection to a shooting in Ashwaubenon

WEDNESDAY 6/19/19 5:00 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — We are learning more information regarding the police presence and SWAT Team presence at a residence in the 1000 Block of Newtol Street.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Green Bay Police Department and Ashwaubenon Public Safety received information regarding possible suspects invovled in the shooting that took place at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Ashwaubenon on June 13th.

They were able to locate the target vehicle and potential suspects in the vehicle involved in the alleged shooting and performed a traffic stop. Officers took one person into custody.

Other officers were outside of the residence on Newtols Street and observed another suspected vehicle and suspects. The vehicle left the residence, but when officers followed the vehicle it stopped in a parking lot and two people fled. Officials took one person into custody, the other person in the vehicle has not been located.

The SWAT Team performed a search of the residence.

The situation was isolated to the area and Green Bay Police will be going door to door on Newtol Street to explain to neighbors the nature of the incident.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police are currently investigating an incident in the 1000 Block of Newtols Street.

Several officers are on the scene and have isolated the investigation to a single residence. The Green Bay SWAT Team will be en route to serve a search warrant at the residence.

Officials are asking the community to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Stick with Local Five for the latest on the incident.