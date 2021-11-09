UPDATE: Appleton PD has cleared the area, no threat to the community

TUESDAY 11/09/2021 8: 10 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Police Department has completed their investigation that they announced on Tuesday, November 9.

The investigation led to a police presence in the area of Woodmere Court and Silvercrest Drive, authorities asked community members to temporarily avoid the area.

News of the police presence clearing was shared on the APD’s Twitter on Tuesday, November 9, around 7:40 p.m.

UPDATE: 11/09/21 @ 7:41PM Woodmere Ct is open and there is no active threat to the community. We will provide another update ASAP as we complete our investigation. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QWoeHbrqi9 — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) November 10, 2021

Authorities are hoping to inform the community with more details soon. Police can say that there is no active threat to the public at this time.

No other information has been released. Local Five will update this story when more details emerge.

HAPPENING NOW: Police presence at Woodmere Ct. and Silvercrest Dr. in Appleton

TUESDAY 11/09/2021 6:57 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Appleton Police Department is currently in the area of Woodmere Court and Silvercrest Drive due to an active investigation.

Law Enforcement shared details of their presence on their social media account on Tuesday, November 9.

APD suggested to the community to use alternative routes and to avoid the area of these crossroads while they respond to the scene.

There is currently a police presence on Woodmere Ct and Silvercrest Dr. Officers are dealing with an active investigation. Please use an alternative route and avoid the area. We will update you when the incident is resolved. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lwr23hV8SK — Appleton Police (@AppletonPD_WI) November 10, 2021

